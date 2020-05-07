Cordasco Financial Network Buys 3,837 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,837.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,559,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,640,780. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,063 shares of company stock worth $6,058,161. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

