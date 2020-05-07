Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 4,550,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,438. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

