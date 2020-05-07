Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after buying an additional 1,461,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,841,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.