Cordasco Financial Network Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.38. 1,308,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,067. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average of $226.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.