Cordasco Financial Network Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,197,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

