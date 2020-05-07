Cordasco Financial Network Has $32,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 594.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,369 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,351,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after buying an additional 379,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 1,449,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

