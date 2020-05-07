Cordasco Financial Network Has $46,000 Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,959,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 2,324,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,991. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

