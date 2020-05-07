Cordasco Financial Network Has $53,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 46.2% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 92.7% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

MCD traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. 3,914,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

