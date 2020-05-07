Cordasco Financial Network Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,875. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.