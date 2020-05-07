Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

NYSE SHW traded down $8.67 on Wednesday, hitting $524.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,720. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

