Cordasco Financial Network Invests $50,000 in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 782,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 775,861 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,353,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347.

CG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

