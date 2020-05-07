Cordasco Financial Network Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 31.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.86. 755,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.