Cordasco Financial Network Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 2.4% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

TFC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,436,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

