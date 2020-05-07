Cordasco Financial Network Makes New $107,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 327,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.78. 1,313,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

