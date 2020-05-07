Cordasco Financial Network Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.