Cordasco Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

