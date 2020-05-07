Cordasco Financial Network Sells 1,214 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after buying an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after buying an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 9,515,969 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

