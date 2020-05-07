Cordasco Financial Network Takes Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,254 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 10,324,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,087,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

