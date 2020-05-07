Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 1,397,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,085. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

