Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 642,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 112,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. 1,161,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.