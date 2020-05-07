Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 8.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of Costco Wholesale worth $218,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. 2,401,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.34 and its 200 day moving average is $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

