CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

CCLP remained flat at $$0.48 on Thursday. 404,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

CCLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

