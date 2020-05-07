CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 252,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. 16,296,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.