CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

