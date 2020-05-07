CVS Health’s (CVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

