CWH Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,265 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,149,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122,172. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

