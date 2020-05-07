CWH Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWH Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.2% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 5,790,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,117,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

