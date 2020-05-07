CWH Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,436 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.8% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 29,529,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,882,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.48. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

