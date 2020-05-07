CWH Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.26. 6,632,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.