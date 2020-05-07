Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Siebert Williams Shank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 10,824,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.34. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 386,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

