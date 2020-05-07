Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,824,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after acquiring an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

