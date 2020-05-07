Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVN. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 10,824,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

