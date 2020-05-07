Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Declares $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 5,276,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

