Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,753,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,596,000 after acquiring an additional 667,550 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.73. 5,276,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

