DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 173,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 47,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

