Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 200.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%.

Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 196,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

EEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

