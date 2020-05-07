Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 1,563,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.