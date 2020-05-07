Endeavour Silver (EDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$45.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.37 million.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

TSE EDR traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.