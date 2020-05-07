Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.36% of Equinix worth $3,950,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.95.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $684.19. The stock had a trading volume of 388,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $471.65 and a twelve month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.