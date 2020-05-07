Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.25 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 673.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29.
EQC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.
