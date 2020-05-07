Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Evergy has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

EVRG traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. 2,881,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

