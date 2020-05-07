First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.38% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,598,000 after acquiring an additional 344,440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,468 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 484,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,784. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

