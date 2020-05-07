Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-$91.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.39 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $106.16.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,254.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

