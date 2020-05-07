FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.70 EPS.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. 1,226,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

