Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter.

RESI traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $391.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.66. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 21,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 457,593 shares of company stock worth $4,518,830. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

