Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 15.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fulgent Genetics traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.57, approximately 806,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 359,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $357.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,450,000.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

