Fundamentun LLC Acquires 35,704 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Bank of America by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 92,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 53,736,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,731,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

