Fundamentun LLC Acquires 4,368 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Walmart by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. 5,763,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,367,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

