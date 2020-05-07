Fundamentun LLC Acquires 554 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

