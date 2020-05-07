Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 5,599 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 8,172,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424,580. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.